Memphis teen charged with killing acquaintance with own gun

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A southeast Memphis teen is facing charges for taking an acquaintance’s gun and killing him with it.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced the indictment Friday against 19-year-old Jaylen Jones for first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
According to investigators, 17-year-old Lazarus Wright was shot twice Dec. 3, 2017 outside a home near East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road. He died at the scene.
Witnesses said Jones took a gun from Wright, pointed it at the victim and shot him in the leg and shoulder. Jones was later arrested at his mother’s home.
Jones is currently in jail on a $150,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.