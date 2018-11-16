Memphis teen charged with killing acquaintance with own gun

Memphis teen charged with killing acquaintance with own gun
Jaylen Jones is accused of taking a gun from Lazarus Wright and killing him with it in December 2017. (Source: Shelby County)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 16, 2018 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 4:59 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A southeast Memphis teen is facing charges for taking an acquaintance’s gun and killing him with it.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced the indictment Friday against 19-year-old Jaylen Jones for first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Lazarus Wright was shot twice Dec. 3, 2017 outside a home near East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road. He died at the scene.

Witnesses said Jones took a gun from Wright, pointed it at the victim and shot him in the leg and shoulder. Jones was later arrested at his mother’s home.

Jones is currently in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.