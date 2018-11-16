Mid-South Food Bank serves thousands of needy in the area

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For more than a decade, WMC Action News 5's Holiday Food Drive has collected more than 1.5 million pounds of food for the Mid-South Food Bank, and it's that time of year again.
This year's food drive works a bit differently.
Gateway Tire and Cash Save stores are accepting cash or food donations at more than 15 locations throughout the community.
"Many of the people we serve are people who are working everyday struggling everyday," Mid-South Food Bank President Estella Mayhue-Greer said. "As the temperatures decrease then they are making choices between utility bills and food, making choices between gas to get to work and food or even for our seniors, medicine and food. This food drive is so important to us so we encourage everyone support us with food or the funds that we need."
Nearly 123,000 children in the Mid-South don't know if they'll eat today.
That's where the Mid-South Food Bank steps in.
"It's more than just about the holidays," Mayhue-Greer said. "During this time of year school is out and the parents who normally rely on the children to get those two meals at school are now having to get additional food for the household so we are helping those families."
We’ll be collecting money through our WMC Holiday Food Drive on December 5. Click here for a full list of dropoff locations.
