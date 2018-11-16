MLGW changes online billing system this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Pay your MLGW bill online with a checking or savings account? If so, their billing system is changing on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Customers making a one-time payment must select if their funds are being processed from either a personal checking/savings account or a business checking/savings account.
If you don’t make a selection, the payment will not be processed.
The new change is intended to reduce the likelihood of a customer’s bank rejecting the transaction.
Those who pay with a credit or debit card or through AutoPay are not affected.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.