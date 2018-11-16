Quiet weather pattern through Thanksgiving

Temperatures have made it back to more seasonable levels today. Most areas hit the upper 50s to around 60 this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s with a clear sky tonight. Winds will stay out of the southwest around 5 mph.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Expect a beautiful, Fall day on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak cold front will move into the Mid-South on Sunday, which will drop temperatures to the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower will be possible in the late afternoon and evening, but most areas will likely stay dry. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will hover around 50 degrees on Monday and then we will get into the mid 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a decent amount of sun all three days. The entire week looks dry including on Thanksgiving Day. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s and near 60 on Black Friday. Lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
