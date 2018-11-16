Recap of November Mid-South snow event

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The snow has come and gone and now we are getting a better look at how much snow the Mid-South received on November 14.
The National Weather Service compiled a list of snow totals across the Mid-South. The big winner was 10 miles Northeast of Jackson, Tennessee, who saw 2.5 inches of snow.
Over in Arkansas, both Jonesboro and Harrisburg received nearly 2 inches of snow, while Lake City saw an inch and a half of snow and Paragould saw just at an inch.
Closer to Memphis, places such as Bartlett, Germantown and Cordova all saw only 0.3 inches of snow.
Down in Mississippi, Clarksdale saw just over a half an inch while Ashland saw just under a half of inch.
The First Alert Weather Team recreated the totals on a map, to give visual representation of how much snow fell across the region on Wednesday.
Snow is now gone, but we will continue to be your First Alert to changing weather conditions as we wrap up fall and finally move into winter next month.
