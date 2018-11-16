Tigers receive help in quest to reach AAC West crown

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the University of Memphis Football Team to have a chance of returning to the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, the Tigers need help from the Houston Cougars.
The Cougars hosted Tulane Thursday night.
Hoston beat the Green Wave, putting Memphis in position for an all out brawl against the Cougars for the AAC West Crown November 23.
Houston was all over the Wave, piling up a big lead going into the final quarter. However, the Cougars paid a dear price.
Quarterback D’Eriq King went down with a knee injury and was carted off the field.
Houston won 48-17.
The Tigers now have to win their game at SMU Friday night to advance to an AAC West Championship next Friday at the Liberty Bowl.
