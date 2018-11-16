Tour bus crash survivors arrive at Fitz Casino in ‘rough shape’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - 12 survivors of the Teague tour bus crash on I-269 spent Wednesday night at their intended destination, Fitz Casino.
General Manager Anthony Scudiero said the survivors arrived in rough shape.
"Some were in need of shoes, clothing. So we supplied them with shirts and basically anything else within our means to make them feel more comfortable," said Scudiero.
The Fitz Casino also provided meals and, in some cases, hotel rooms at no cost to the survivors.
"In times like these it's necessary that we do the right thing. Folks are in need of help and we're able to do that. It's just the proper thing to do," said Scudiero.
Thursday morning, the survivors boarded a different Teague bus, less than 24 hours after their last bus ride ended in disaster.
Some passengers needed help getting onto the bus, still recovering from painful injuries.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, the bus left, headed back to Hunstville, Alabama.
Before they left, survivors of the bus crash recalled the bus violently swerving back and forth on the road before it rolled.
One survivor said they had an injured hip and an injured back and their brother’s fiancé had died in the crash.
Another survivor was in a wheelchair. She said she had deep bruises that were extremely painful.
Scudiero said most are just concerned about getting back home and trying to figure out where their lives go from here.
