Trump administration creates in-flight sexual misconduct task force

(RNN/CNN) - The Trump administration has created a task force to look into sexual harassment happening in the sky.
The administration announced Thursday the creation of the National In-Flight Sexual Misconduct Task Force.
The task force will be a subcommittee of the new Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee, which is set to have its first meeting in January.
The Department of Transportation said the task force will review the way U.S. airlines respond to the cases of sexual misconduct.
Earlier this year, the FBI warned of increasing reports of sexual assaults on planes.
Sexual assaults increased by 66 percent from fiscal year 2014 to 2017, according to the FBI. In 2017 alone, the bureau opened 63 investigations into sexual assault on aircraft. There were 57 in 2016, 40 in 2015 and 38 in 2014.
Members of the task force will be announced at a meeting set for Jan. 16, according to USA TODAY.
