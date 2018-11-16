U of M basketball player dies 9 months after leukemia diagnosis

"The University of Memphis is deeply saddened by the passing of Karim Azab," said UofM President M. David Rudd. "It is never easy when someone so young has their life cut short. Karim showed great courage battling with tremendous fight and determination. He was proud of being a Tiger, and Karim will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with his family, as well as his friends, teammates and fellow UofM students, faculty and staff. The spirit of Karim will never be forgotten at the University of Memphis."