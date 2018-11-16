U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith slammed for joking about voter suppression

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new video surfaced of Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith making comments about voter-suppression in front of supporters in Starkville, Mississippi on November 3.
“And then they remind me, that there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools .. that maybe don’t want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult .. I think that’s a great idea,” said Hyde-Smith.
WMC Action News Five Political Analyst Michael Nelson said it appears Hyde-Smith thought the comments were funny, but they are not.
"So far she's doing a lot more damage to her own candidacy than the Democrats are," said Nelson.
Hyde-Smith also joked about attending a “public hanging” and sitting on the front row during a campaign stop.
She is currently in a run-off against Democrat Mike Espy on November 27.
Hyde-Smith’s campaign sent out a statement, which read:
“Obviously Sen. Hyde-Smith was making a joke and clearly the video was selectively edited. Now the liberal media wants to talk about anything other than Mike Espy’s record of corruption and taking $750-thousand- and lying about it- from an African dictator now charged with war crimes, including murder, rape and torture.”
The Espy campaign also released a statement:
“For a state like Mississippi where voting rights were obtained through sweat and blood, everyone should appreciate that this is not a laughing matter. Mississippi deserves a senator who represents our best qualities not a walking stereotype who embarrasses our state.”
Hyde-Smith and Espy have agreed to a run-off debate next week.
