Warming up for the weekend

We had temperatures in the 40s yesterday, which helped melt all the snow away. It feels cold this morning, but sunshine and a southwest wind will bump temperatures into the upper 50s. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s and it will be dry for your Friday night plans.
TODAY: Sunny. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 42.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will be the nicest day of the weekend with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the lower 60s. More cloud cover on Sunday will put temperatures in the upper 50s. A weak cold front will move in on Sunday night, so a stray shower will be possible after 6 pm. Lows will be around 40 degrees.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be chilly with highs hovering around 50 degrees. We will get into the mid 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be dry with sunshine all next week. Thanksgiving will feature sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
