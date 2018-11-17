Elvis Presley Enterprises helps bring more movies to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Elvis Presley Enterprises is bridging the gap to help bring more big name movie productions to the Bluff City.
With states like Georgia, Louisiana and New Mexico offering filming incentives, it's hard for Tennessee to compete.
The 90s were the golden age of Memphis movie-making, from The Firm, to The Client and The Rainmaker.
Memphis's streets and iconic spot became a part of the silver screen.
When states began offering filming incentives, the game changed.
Shelby County Film Commissioner Lynn Sitler said unless Tennessee enacts a state income tax, the state will never be rich enough to give incentives that will compete with the other states.
Despite that, the Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission stays busy with the various small budget films and other projects that showcase the city’s southern charm.
Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprise, announced his plans will make up for the lacking state incentives.
“We are going to bring TV and film making back to Memphis. You know, we are planning on opening up new facilities next year. We’ve got five or six productions that are coming to Memphis. That means jobs, good paying jobs. Lots of work for people in Memphis,” said Weinshanker.
2018 has already been a busy year for Memphis movie-making from Tom Shadyac's Brian Banks movie, to Hallmark's Christmas at Graceland, and the untitled biopic about Sun Records founder Sam Phillips.
"The more out of the box deals that can be offered such as the Graceland soundstage and the Guesthouse, package deals like that," said Sitler.
She said Memphis needs to rely on more innovated thinking so that we can be more competitive.
