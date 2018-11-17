Friday Football Fever: Week 14 Scores and Highlights

By Sudu Upadhyay and Jarvis Greer | November 16, 2018 at 11:00 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 11:00 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 14 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!

Here are the highlights and scores from Week 14:

Whitehaven beat Germantown 14-0 and MUS beat McCallie 10-7.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 14 (Part 1)

Henry County defeated Kirby High 42-20 and Lake County defeated Freedom Prep 52-33.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 14 (Part 2)

West Memphis beat Pine Bluff 34-6 and Sylvan Hills beat Marion 17-14.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 14 (Part 3)

Final Scores:

Fayette Academy 7 @ Friendship Christian 14

Lausanne 14 @ CPA 21

Olive Branch 21 @ Holmes Co. Central 0

North Panola 14 @ Charleston 0

Milan 0 @ Covington 22

Haywood 47 @ Dyersburg 14

Starkville 14 @ Horn Lake 35

