Friday Football Fever: Week 14 Scores and Highlights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 14 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!
Here are the highlights and scores from Week 14:
Whitehaven beat Germantown 14-0 and MUS beat McCallie 10-7.
Highlights:
Henry County defeated Kirby High 42-20 and Lake County defeated Freedom Prep 52-33.
Highlights:
West Memphis beat Pine Bluff 34-6 and Sylvan Hills beat Marion 17-14.
Highlights:
Fayette Academy 7 @ Friendship Christian 14
Lausanne 14 @ CPA 21
Olive Branch 21 @ Holmes Co. Central 0
North Panola 14 @ Charleston 0
Milan 0 @ Covington 22
Haywood 47 @ Dyersburg 14
Starkville 14 @ Horn Lake 35
