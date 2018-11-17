One thousand bottles of alcohol seized at local bar

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police and special agents conducted a joint investigation into illegal activity at the Big League Bar and Grill on Lamar Avenue.
According to investigators, the owner of the bar is charged with illegal storage of alcohol.
Law enforcement seized over 1,000 bottles of alcohol as evidence.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Big League Bar and Grill wasn’t licensed by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission to sell alcohol.
Chief Deputy John Pallas with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission said they also have an interest in finding out where this alcohol came from.
“Traditionally, bars will get there alcohol from whole sellers and whole sellers can’t sell to bars without a license, so we are looking into that as well,” said Pallas.
The bar also sold alcohol to people under the age of 21 on several occasions.
The investigation is ongoing, so there could possibly be other charges pending.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.