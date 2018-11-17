Pastor responds to video of COGIC leader using gay slur

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A leader within COGIC is responding to a viral video that shows a Memphis church evangelist using a gay slur at the denomination’s convocation earlier this month.
Bishop David Allen Hall is speaking on his own accord, not from the denomination as a whole, and said that word shouldn't have been used.
“We regret remarks like that,” Hall said.
Hall is a COGIC jurisdictional bishop and pastor of the denomination’s mother church Temple COGIC on Lauderdale Street in Memphis.
On Friday, he said his church is welcoming.
The video from Twitter surfaced Tuesday, showing Frances Kelley of Memphis' Pentecostal Temple COGIC instructing a man in a moment of prayer and using a gay slur at the denomination’s recent holy convocation in St Louis.
Kelley said Thursday by phone she did say the remarks but offered no further explanation.
“As for the term that was said, it speaks for itself, it’s not what the church officially addresses and supports obviously,” Hall said.
Hall acknowledges COGIC teachings do not support gay relationships or gay marriages, but he says the church doors are open for anyone.
“We are a church that preaches biblically to the text, we do however embrace all persons,” Hall said. “We are a church that believes that all human beings should be dignified and embraced by the gospel.”
City leaders and COGIC announced earlier this week the denomination would bring its Holy Convocation back to Memphis in 2021 after months of negotiations.
Memphis-based COGIC took its convocation from the Bluff City to St Louis in 2010.
WMC5 has been reaching out to COGIC’s public relations office via call and email for two days for comment on this story from the church office and have yet to hear back.
