President Trump headed to Tupelo, Biloxi ahead of Senate runoff
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 17, 2018 at 11:55 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 12:12 PM

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - President Trump will be in Tupelo and Biloxi one day before the U.S. Senate runoff election.

The president will be campaigning for interim U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Hyde-Smith is facing opponent Mike Espy on Tuesday, November 27.

The president is scheduled to make the first campaign stop at 5 p.m. November 26 at the Tupelo Regional Airport. People will be allowed into the event at 2 p.m. that day.

The next rally will be the same day at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum starting at 8 p.m in Biloxi.

Tickets for the events can be reserved online at donaldjtrump.com. Only two tickets can be reserved for each mobile phone number submitted.

