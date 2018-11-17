Seasonable Temperatures, Rain Chances Sunday

NEXT WEEK: After the front slides east late Monday, the weather pattern will be mostly quiet through Thanksgiving Day. Monday, partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday a few more clouds but skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day, mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Black Friday more clouds with a chance of a few showers with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows mid to upper 40s as our next system approaches.