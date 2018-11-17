Seasonable Temperatures, Rain Chances Sunday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -More clouds moving in tonight as a cold front approaches. Lows tonight, warmer and more seasonable in the low to mid 40s.
THE REST OF TODAY: A Few clouds. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: South at 5 mph. Low: 44.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures are going to vary and will be based on where the front sets up. Places north of the front low to mid 50s for highs while places position south will be warmer in the in the upper 50s to lower 60s with northerly breezes near 5 mph. The cold front will continue to slide into the region giving us a chance of a few showers late in the afternoon and chances will linger into Sunday night and early Monday. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: After the front slides east late Monday, the weather pattern will be mostly quiet through Thanksgiving Day. Monday, partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday a few more clouds but skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day, mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Black Friday more clouds with a chance of a few showers with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows mid to upper 40s as our next system approaches.
