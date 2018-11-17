Seasonal Saturday, rain chances return Sunday

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern is rather quiet for Thanksgiving Week. Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday we will be back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday we will again see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 40s. Black Friday is looking mostly to partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.