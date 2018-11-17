Seasonal Saturday, rain chances return Sunday

Expect mainly sunny skies on Saturday with above average afternoon highs. Rain chances look to return on Sunday thanks to an approaching cold front.
Waking up this morning we are seeing out-the-door temperatures in the 30s and 40s area wide. During the day Saturday we are looking at mainly sunny skies along with southwest winds around 5 mph. The sunshine and southerly winds will help us warm into the lower to middle 60s, which is slightly above our seasonal average for this time of the year. Lows tonight will fall near average in the middle to lower 40s under partly cloudy skies and south winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 64.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South at 5 mph. Low: 44.
SUNDAY: We will see clouds build tomorrow becoming partly during the day and then mostly tomorrow night. Highs for Sunday will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s with north winds around 5 mph. A cold front will slide into the region giving us a chance for a shower or two mainly into the evening and night. Lows will drop into the lower 40s for Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers.
NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern is rather quiet for Thanksgiving Week. Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday we will be back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday we will again see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 40s. Black Friday is looking mostly to partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.