Tracking A Chance Of Weekend Rain

A dry pattern is in place for the start of the weekend but an approaching cold front could change that pattern Sunday
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: SW 5 LOW: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 64
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: N 5 LOW: 44
THE WEEKEND: A ridge of high pressure will keep the Mid-South dry and mild through the day Saturday and into Saturday night. Clouds will increase early Sunday as a weak cold front approaches the area. A few showers will be possible along the front as it moves southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures Sunday will reach the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures near 50 and lows falling into the upper 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy and with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs near 60.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
