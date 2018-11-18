Arkansas firefighter saves choking toddler, 1st birthday

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas firefighter is crediting with saving a choking toddler after the frantic mother carried the boy to a nearby fire station in a rescue captured on video.
The Daily Citizen in Searcy reports Evan Don Scott was saved on his first birthday — Nov. 8.
Cameras at the Central Fire Station in Searcy, 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, recorded the scene in video later posted to the department's Facebook page.
Alexandria Mansfield runs with her son and waves down a van, which pulls into the parking lot and honks. A responding firefighter, later identified as Lt. Cody Larque, hits the boy's back until the child cries.
Mansfield says X-rays determined Evan swallowed something like a lid from a marker, which doctors let pass through his system.
