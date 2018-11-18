A Few Showers Tonight, Cooler Monday

Monday-Mid-Week: Monday skies will be mostly cloudy to start and there could be a few lingering showers early. By Monday afternoon decreasing clouds with highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s as the front moves east. High pressure will build in Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday nights.