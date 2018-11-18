Finnish president says he briefed Trump on forest monitoring

FILE - In this July 16, 2018 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto as they pose for a photo in Helsinki, Finland. Niinisto said in an interview published on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 that he briefed Trump in the wake of the California wildfires on how the Nordic country effectively monitors its substantial forest resources with a well-working surveillance system. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)