Kanye West donates $150k to family of Chicago security guard killed by police

(CNN) - Rapper Kanye West donated $150,000 to a memorial fundraising site for a security guard shot by an officer near Chicago last weekend.
Jemel Roberson, 26, was apprehending a suspected gunman at the venue where he worked when the officer shot him, according to a federal lawsuit.
According to a statement filed by Illinois State Police, citing witnesses, the officers gave Roberson "multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground."
The police department is investigating the shooting and the officer who killed Roberson has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The GoFundMe balance as of Sunday afternoon is over $300,000.
“Sadly, Jemel’s life was tragically and unexpectedly cut short this morning as he tried to save others from senseless violence,” the page creator wrote on behalf of Roberson’s mother.
