Rain moves in today, drying out for Thanksgiving week

A week cold front will push across the Mid-South during the day, helping increase our rain chances this evening and into the start of thanksgiving week.
Waking up this morning we are seeing mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s and 40s region wide. During the day we will keep with mostly cloudy skies and winds shifting from the south to the north around 5 mph today. Highs will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s by this afternoon. Rain chances look to move into the region later today, lasting through the evening and to the start of Monday. While not a washout is expected, we will see passing showers, off and on. Tonight, we will keep with lows in the middle 40s with cloudy skies and showers.
TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Winds: North around 5 mph. High: 63.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Passing showers. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph. Low: 45.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Once the front that brings us rain tonight into tomorrow morning pushes east, the weather pattern becomes a bit calmer. Tuesday we will see mainly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows near freezing. Wednesday we will keep with sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thanksgiving Day, we will see partly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will see our next system move into the Mid-South. This will bring us rain chances for Friday and that will linger into Saturday. Both days we will see highs in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Overall a decent week for Thanksgiving travel and plans, just a bit wet when you shop ‘til you drop on Black Friday.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
