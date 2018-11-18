Rain moves in today, drying out for Thanksgiving week

NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Once the front that brings us rain tonight into tomorrow morning pushes east, the weather pattern becomes a bit calmer. Tuesday we will see mainly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows near freezing. Wednesday we will keep with sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thanksgiving Day, we will see partly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will see our next system move into the Mid-South. This will bring us rain chances for Friday and that will linger into Saturday. Both days we will see highs in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Overall a decent week for Thanksgiving travel and plans, just a bit wet when you shop ‘til you drop on Black Friday.