City makes last ditch effort to get fairgrounds plan approved

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis leaders are in Nashville looking to get a green light on redeveloping the city’s fairgrounds.
The plans include about $95-100 million of redevelopment, including changes to the Liberty Bowl.
City leaders and project managers will be in Nashville during the state's building commission executive subcommittee meeting.
The city is asking for special approval to turn the fairgrounds into a tourism development zone, where future sales tax revenues can be used to pay for construction debt or make site improvements.
But because of a new rule, this is the city's last chance of approval.
The state said earlier this year, pending applications that were unapproved wouldn't be allowed to proceed.
Along with renovations at the Liberty Bowl, the plan also includes a 190,000-square foot indoor sports complex.
The executive subcommittee meeting begins at 11 a.m. Monday.
