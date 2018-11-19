Cold Front Will Bring Cooler Changes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Temperatures returned to near normal in spots today but other places north of the cold front got a sneak peek at the colder air that is on the way for Monday.
A cold front that is draped along I-40 has brought about some cooler temperatures for places north of the front. Temperatures north have been feeling the chill all day with highs today only in the low to mid 50s for highs.
Check out the range in temperatures this evening because of the front. You can see where the front is positioned based on the temperatures. There is a 17 degree range in temperatures across the Mid-South thanks to this front.
The front will also bring a few light showers tonight and early tomorrow morning. The cold front is relatively weak so no widespread soaking rain is expected but you may have to dodge a few rain drops if you are headed out tonight or early Monday.
Rainfall amounts are going to remain low but the biggest difference with this front will be the noticeably cooler temperatures. High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the warmest highs temperatures we had this weekend. Check out the temperatures during peak daytime heating...chilly!
