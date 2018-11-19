911 dispatcher gets calls for fire at his own house

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KETV/CNN) - From crashes to deliveries, 911 dispatchers handle hundreds of calls, but one dispatcher’s worst nightmare came true when he took a call and realized his house was on fire.
Bill Wiese was at work in the Douglas County dispatch center when a call came in Thursday evening for a house fire. The caller’s GPS indicated the call was coming from his street.
“She gave an address that was a few off... and in my head, I’m like, ‘Oh no.' I’m trying to think of who it could be on the street. But then, she corrected it to actually be my address,” Wiese said.
Wiese says he handled the call like any other, but as soon as the fire crews were dispatched, he phoned his fiancee, hoping for good news about her and his two young daughters. He was relieved to hear his family hadn’t been in the home when it caught fire.
Unfortunately, the family’s pet cat died, and their home, which was only a couple years old, will have to be gutted.
“I’m not really sad about the loss of these things. I feel sad that our pet passed away,” Wiese said. “[But] I feel grateful that none of my family got hurt because I don’t think I could have taken that.”
Wiese’s 911 background reminds him this could have been much worse. He says the fire will change how he takes calls going forward because he can put himself in others’ shoes.
Investigators told Wiese an electrical fire sparked near a TV that was mounted to the wall, and smoke spread throughout the house.
Wiese’s fellow dispatchers set up a GoFundMe for the family, and Wiese says he’s humbled by the support it’s received so far.
