A few showers tonight, chilly Monday!

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A weak cold front will push across the Mid-South through Monday, a few showers possible tonight and early Monday. The front will usher in cooler temperatures for Monday afternoon and through mid-week. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 40s and a few spots in the upper 40s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. A few passing showers. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph. Low: 47.
Monday-Mid-Week: Monday skies will be mostly cloudy to start and there could be a few lingering showers early. By Monday afternoon decreasing clouds with highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s as the front moves east. High pressure will build in Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny and warmer. High 60. Low near 40.
Black Friday & The Weekend our next weather system will move into the Mid-South increasing rain chances for Black Friday and chances look to linger into Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.