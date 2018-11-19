Gasol, Conley lead Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 100-87

Grizzlies: F JaMychal Green returned after missing 12 games with a broken jaw. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff wanted to use Green in short increments, and he had eight points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes. ... The Grizzlies shot 33.3 percent in the first quarter and had six of their 12 turnovers. ... Memphis has won two in a row on the road for the first time since March 15-16, 2017.