Gunman still unknown as police identify 3 men found dead at apartments

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified the three people found dead at a Whitehaven apartment complex on Friday.
There's still no word on who is responsible, but police said 21-year-old Mohamed Kane, 38-year-old Mujahad Muhammed, and 21-year-old Kevin McNeil, Jr., were all killed.
The three men were shot and killed at the Bent Tree Apartments on Providence Avenue.
Investigators said the men were shot overnight--inside an apartment, outside the building, and in the parking lot.
Their bodies were discovered the next morning.
Police have not said what led up to the shootings.
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
