Morning rain, cooler temps return

REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain cool again tomorrow, but we will have more sunshine. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 50s. Thanksgiving on Thursday will be slightly warmer with a high around 60 degrees It will be dry and sunny for the holiday. Friday will be dry in the morning, but rain will be likely in the evening. Therefore, you should get any Black Friday shopping done early in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s and lows will be in the 40s.