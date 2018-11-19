Morning rain, cooler temps return

As a cold front moves through the area, light rain and fog will be possible this morning. A few showers will be possible in north Mississippi through the afternoon, but everyone will clear out tonight. Due to the clouds and rain, highs will be in the lower 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low: 37.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain cool again tomorrow, but we will have more sunshine. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 50s. Thanksgiving on Thursday will be slightly warmer with a high around 60 degrees It will be dry and sunny for the holiday. Friday will be dry in the morning, but rain will be likely in the evening. Therefore, you should get any Black Friday shopping done early in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s and lows will be in the 40s.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible Saturday morning, but rain should move out by late afternoon. Sunday will be sunny and dry. Highs will be around 60 on Saturday and in the upper 50s Sunday.
