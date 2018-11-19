Senator Kamala Harris campaigns for Mike Espy ahead of runoff election

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - California Senator Kamala Harris visited Mississippi over the weekend, campaigning for Democrat Mike Espy.
Espy is in a runoff for the U.S. Senate seat with Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Harris criticized Hyde-Smith for the controversial comments she made about a public hanging.
“I think that people are fed up with and really just tired of supposed leaders who lead by trying to sew hate and division among us. What we want are leaders who bring us together as a country,” said Harris.
Hyde-Smith said her comments were "an exaggerated expression of regard" and has declined to answer further questions.
“I put out a statement yesterday and we stand by that statement and that’s all I’m going to say about it,” said Hyde-Smith.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant tried to defend her.
"She meant no offense by that statement there was nothing in her heart of ill will. This was clearly designed for a political purpose," said Bryant.
The Washington Post said top Republicans are concerned about the race as internal poll numbers have narrowed.
President Trump plans to hold a pair of rallies for Hyde-Smith the day before the runoff.
U-S Senator Cory Booker also plans to campaign for Mike Espy Monday.
The runoff will be held Tuesday, November 27th.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.