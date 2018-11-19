Surveillance video captures robbery suspects near hospital

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two people they said robbed a man near Baptist Memorial Hospital.
The suspects were captured on surveillance video. Police said the vehicle they drove was stolen out of Clarksville, Tennessee.
The robbery happened Saturday morning on Walnut Grove Road. The two men caught on camera pull out of a parking garage in a 1999 blue Honda CRV with TN tag A4591G.
Police said the two suspects, one armed, took the victim's wallet and phone before leaving.
The victim was uninjured.
While police are unsure if the suspects were involved in any other crimes, there is a possibility they could be connected to several other robberies in the area.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.