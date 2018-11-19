Surveillance video captures robbery suspects near hospital

Robbery/Individual 6000 block Walnut Grove Report#1811007983ME On November 17th, at approximately 8:25 a.m., two male Blacks robbed a male victim as he was walking away from his parked vehicle. The suspects pulled up in a blue 1999 Honda CRV bearing TN tag A4591G. This vehicle shows to be stolen out of Clarksville, TN. One of the suspects, armed with a short barrel shotgun, exited the Honda CRV and approached the victim. The suspect demanded the victim’s money and belongings. The suspect took the victim’s wallet and cell phone before getting back into the passenger seat of the Honda CRV and fleeing the scene. The driver also appeared to be a male Black. The victim was not injured. *The suspects, as well as the vehicle they are occupying, have possibly been involved in several other robberies in Memphis. Suspect #1 is a male Black approximately 20 to 30 years old, 5’9” tall, medium build, wearing a white hat, brown shirt, blue jean jacket w/patches, faded and distressed blue jeans, orange underwear and grey tennis shoes. Suspect #2 appears to be a male Black wearing a dark jacket with possibly a yellow or white collar. Suspect vehicle: 1999 Honda CRV TN tag A4591G. (stolen vehicle) Still photos of the suspects and the vehicle they were as well as video is attached. Anyone with information about this Robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.528cash.org/ where you will be linked to a secure website at http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com. You will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. Or you can text your tip by typing the keyword ‘AWARD’ to 274637 (CRIMES). If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.