Volunteers serve up Thanksgiving meal for homeless

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South medical workers focused on giving back outside of the hospital this weekend.
St. Francis Hospital team members and volunteers from Merge Memphis served a Thanksgiving feast to the homeless.
People gathered at the Sheraton Downtown for the meal, complete with turkey, dressing, gravy and all the sides.
It was a warm gift for those who may not know where their next meal will come from.
"It doesn't take much to make a difference in somebody's life. Just do something. Never look down on somebody unless you're reaching to give them a hand up," Keith McClure of Merge Memphis said.
McClure and his wife founded Merge Memphis in 2014. They said they want to help after seeing more and more families on the streets.
