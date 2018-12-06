Police identify second suspect in connection to Memphis man’s murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police confirm that two suspects in custody for the death of Shaun Hamblen have officially been charged.
Deeric Walton and Alonzo Amos have been arrested in the case.
Amos was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
In a typed statement, Amos admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance and also admitted to taking several items of value from Hamblen during his disappearance.
Amos also admitted that Hamblen had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries. Amos is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Thursday night, police identified the second suspect in custody as 22-year-old Deeric Walton.
Walton is charged with four counts of being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture Delivery/Sell to wit: Marijuana.
Police received information that a body was located in the 3600 block of McDuff on Thursday.
Thursday afternoon, Michelle Simpson posted on Facebook that the body was that of her son, Shaun Hamblen, who went missing a week ago.
Simpson said her son was supposed to go to dinner with his fiancée and friends that night after he finished working out at LA Fitness near Poplar and Perkins around 5 p.m., but he never showed up and they never heard from him.
Bags of evidence were pulled from around the area.
WMC spoke to the next door neighbor who said the house is vacant.
He said no one has lived here for quite some time.
Previously, investigators received information that the car that missing Shaun Hamblen was last seen in was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan.
When police arrived, a gray 2009 Ford Focus was located. Hamblen was nowhere to be found.
Wednesday night, police were at the house on Michigan in South Memphis where investigators say the Ford that Hamblen got into at Oak Court Mall was located.
The car was parked in the spot where the white car is now.
A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said the woman who lives in the house said a friend brought the car by Monday.
"She said the window was apparently shot out and she was baffled how she was trying to sell the car,” the neighbor said.
The neighbor said the woman who dropped the car off covered it with this sheet or blanket saying it was to protect the inside of the car because of the rain.
She said her friend did not want to buy the car and realized something wasn’t right.
"She was apprehensive about the ordeal,” the neighbor said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
