Rat found inside vending machine at Florida school

DELRAY BEACH, FL (WPTV/CNN) - A rat was seen crawling around near snacks inside a Florida school vending machine.
It caused students to scream and parents to cringe, and a video of it is making the rounds on social media.
"I was horrified actually to see that at a public school - that this would go on," said parent Latoya Johnson.
Johnson says her daughter recorded the rat running through the vending machine inside Atlantic Community High School.
Damian Swint saw the rodent before wrestling practice.
"I was about to buy a Gatorade out of the vending machine so I looked next to it, and it's the snack machine, and it's a rat just like going through it, like eating stuff," he said.
The video shows the hungry rat climbing through the machine and coming in contact with the packaged food.
"I think it's disgusting to be honest, because a lot of kids eat out of the vending machines and want snacks during school," said Kael Williams, a student. "And there's a rat in that bin, that bin's not sanitary. That bin's nasty."
The school district confirmed the rat was spotted Tuesday. In a statement, it says the principal was immediately made aware and the vending machine was locked so students couldn't use it.
The vending machine company was called right away and an emergency work order for an exterminator was placed. The district says the vending machine company is responsible for addressing any issues with the machine.
"I do want to know, in the long term, what will be the resolution," Johnson said.
