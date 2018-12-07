Achievement School District receives 2 grants to help students

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Some of the lowest performing schools in the state of Tennessee now have two grants that will help them enhance student learning.
Dr. Sharon Griffin has only been the chief of the Achievement School District for six months and is already seeing big changes
"Many of our students, because we are priority schools in the bottom five percent, they come to school with challenges you know as it relates to extreme poverty, but school is going to be a home away from home,” Griffin said.
The ASD recently received two state-funded grants.
The first is a Competitive Priority Schools Grant worth $3.3 million. ASD schools represented four out of 10 schools across the state receiving funds that’ll go toward leadership, effective practice, and student support.
"We will have additional resources for our students, clothes closets, bookstores, you know any need that needs to be met outside of the academic challenge, our schools will be able to meet that need,” Griffin said.
The second grant will give $282,000 to six schools in the ASD. It’ll help organize a summer reading camp for first through third graders who are not reading on grade level.
"Every student particularly those who are having challenges with just loving reading and experiencing what reading can do in your life, will now do that for four-weeks and leave with 10-15 books and their very own library,” Griffin said.
It’s victories like this that Griffin says keep her hopeful that once struggling schools can and will turn around.
"It’s going to take a grassroots effort for everyone in the community working together to close the gap and support our schools,” Griffin said.
