Chilly day ahead and a wet start to the weekend

Expect isolated showers this morning, especially in north Mississippi. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80% of rain. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 38.
SATURDAY: Rain will become widespread by Saturday morning through the afternoon and evening. A brief wintry mix will be possible north of I-40 toward Dyersburg and Jonesboro on Saturday morning, but there will not be impacts because temperatures will stay above freezing at the surface.
SUNDAY: There will be another chance for brief snow or sleet early Sunday morning as temperatures drop near freezing. We are expecting little to no accumulation. Once again, the best chance for a wintry mix will be north of I-40. Most of us will clear by the afternoon, but a few flurries will be possible on Sunday night. Highs will be around 40 degrees this weekend. Lows will be in the upper 20s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny next week with temperatures gradually warming. We will go from the lower 40s Monday to the lower 50s by Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.