Chilly day ahead and a wet start to the weekend

SUNDAY: There will be another chance for brief snow or sleet early Sunday morning as temperatures drop near freezing. We are expecting little to no accumulation. Once again, the best chance for a wintry mix will be north of I-40. Most of us will clear by the afternoon, but a few flurries will be possible on Sunday night. Highs will be around 40 degrees this weekend. Lows will be in the upper 20s Sunday night.