Collierville police looking for thieves who stole store owner’s credit cards

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for the women suspected of stealing from the owner of His and Her Consignment.
On November 29, the victim reported that her money and credit cards were stolen from her purse at the business.
Police said one suspect distracted the victim while the other suspect was able to go to a back room and remove the money and credit cards from the victim’s purse.
The victim’s credit cards were later used at WalMart in Collierville and at a gas station in Byhalia, Mississippi.
If anyone has any information on this suspect, please contact the Collierville Criminal Investigation Division at (901) 457-2520.
You can also submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411.
