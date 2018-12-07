Floods, mudslides as storm wallops Southern California

Floods, mudslides as storm wallops Southern California
Victorville Public Works staff redirect traffic on Pebble Beach Drive as they closed the roadway due to flooding, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas on Thursday. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP) (James Quigg)
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER | December 6, 2018 at 9:08 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 2:23 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second storm in a week brought record-breaking rainfall to parched Los Angeles on Thursday, jamming traffic on Southern California highways and prompting evacuations in wildfire-scarred areas.

A mudslide shut down Pacific Coast Highway and surrounding roads in and around Malibu neighborhoods charred by last month's massive fire that destroyed hundreds of homes.

Kirby Kotler and his neighbors spent days before the storm stacking 18,000 sandbags behind their homes along the highway. But when heavy rains arrived, mud, water and rocks blasted through the bags and across their properties.

Kotler, who wielded water hoses to beat back the flames in November, used a tractor to keep the debris from entering his home.

"Saving my house once again," said Kotler, 57, a lifelong Malibu resident. "I'm more than a little concerned. If we get another blast of heavy rain there'll be no stopping the hill from coming down."

A pedestrian leaps across a flooded portion of the La Paz and Seventh Street intersection as a winter storm arrived, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas on Thursday. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP) (AP)

Malibu officials reported no injuries and no major property damage.

Mud and debris fill the outfall where Trancas Creek flows into the Pacific Ocean in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)

At Hollywood Burbank Airport, about 15 miles (33 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, nobody was hurt when a Southwest Airlines plane from Oakland skidded off a wet runway as it landed. The plane came to a stop in a graded area designed to slow aircraft that overshoot the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

This aerial photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows traffic at a standstill on Interstate 5 near Gorman, Calif., early Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second storm in a week brought record-breaking rainfall to parched Los Angeles on Thursday, jamming traffic on Southern California highways and prompting evacuations in wildfire-scarred areas. (KABC-TV via AP) (AP)

"As we landed, you could feel the brakes," passenger Grant Palmer told KABC-TV. "Then I started noticing the plane going sideways."

Kirby Kotler, who has lived in his home on Pacific Coast Highway for all of his 57 years, talks about how he first saved his home in the Woolsey Fire, then kept flooding from taking it in recent rains in Malibu, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second storm in a week brought record-breaking rainfall to parched Los Angeles on Thursday, jamming traffic on Southern California highways and prompting evacuations in wildfire-scarred areas. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)

Palmer said he was prepared to tuck into an emergency posture while his unflappable co-worker continued writing emails during the rough landing.

A Southwest Airlines plane slid off the runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport, coming to a stop after its landing gears plowed into a barrier designed to prevent the airplane from leaving the runway Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. Nobody was hurt when the plane from Oakland skidded off the wet runway as it landed during downpours at the airport north of Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via AP) (AP)

Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California sorely need rainfall. Virtually the entire region is experiencing drought conditions, with portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and areas along the Mexican border in extreme drought.

Mud and debris that flowed onto Pacific Cost Highway has closed the right lane in an area burned by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)

The storm provided a big boost in and around Los Angeles. The downtown area set a new rainfall record for the day with 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters) of rain, nearly double the previous record set in 1997, the National Weather Service reported. Normal monthly rainfall for December is only a bit more — 2.33 inches.

Sandbags help to control mud and debris flow in an area burned by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas on Thursday. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)

While rain caused numerous accidents and backups on LA-area freeways, heavy snow forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The hours-long shutdown along the key north-south route caused backups for miles.

A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert on that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between LA and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)

Motorists were urged to use caution on mountain passes, where up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow was predicted at higher elevations.

A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for hundreds of homes in Trabuco Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains south of Los Angeles and Lake Elsinore neighborhoods in Riverside County. Both were burned in another massive wildfire earlier this year. Video showed a churning, muddy torrent full of tree trunks smashing down a bridge guardrail.

A lone seagull stands in the rain on the Seal Beach Pier on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Seal Beach, Calif. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas. .(AP Photo/Michael R. Blood) (AP)

In Orange County, flooding closed several schools. Floodwaters also submerged several cars in Costa Mesa and rain partially collapsed the roof of a commercial building in Irvine but no injuries were reported.

A person feeds birds in Echo Park under a light rain in Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. A fall storm is causing slick conditions on Southern California freeways but isn't expected to generate enough rain to trigger mudslides or debris flows on hillsides charred by recent fires. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (AP)

In San Diego County, rain partially collapsed the roof of a child care center in Carlsbad.

A pedestrian walks past a 99-Cents store under light rain in Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. A fall storm is causing slick conditions on Southern California freeways but isn't expected to generate enough rain to trigger mudslides or debris flows on hillsides charred by recent fires. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (AP)

Nobody was injured and the children, staff and even pets inside were evacuated, including a chinchilla, a snake, a scorpion, a tarantula, a leopard gecko, two toads, a tree frog, a bearded dragon and a lizard, KSWB-TV reported.

A portion of southbound State Route 170 in Los Angeles was shut down after mud flowed onto the roadway. Firefighters rescued motorists from cars stuck in a flooded intersection in the city's North Hollywood area.

East of Los Angeles, a 13-car crash snarled the morning commute for several hours on a rainy freeway near Moreno Valley but caused only one minor injury, authorities said.

Firefighters also rescued a man from the flood-swollen Los Angeles River in suburban La Habra. Storm waters in the concrete flood-control channel have swept away people in previous years.

___

