Friends remember tire shop owner, employee killed in double murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A community is mourning a South Memphis tire shop owner and his employee who were killed inside the shop on Thursday.
Rickey Hull Jr., 36, has been charged in the murders of Kamel Al Abes and Marcus Anderson.
Several people described owner Kamel Al Abes as a giving man.
"He was a great brother,” said Soghra Fatima. “A good friend and a big helper. A person with a very kind heart."
Those close to Kamel Al Abes say he would do anything for anybody.
“My air conditioner, my heater, my flooring, my roof, things to do in the backyard,” Fatima said. “Anything. All I needed to do was call him.”
Friends say Al Abes owned the 3rd Tire Shop in South Memphis.
Police were called to the shop Thursday afternoon and found two men who had been shot.
Friends say Al Abes has lived in Memphis for more than 20 years and leaves behind four children and a wife.
“The oldest daughter, she suddenly said, ‘Mom, is this for real?’ That was so touching,” Fatima said. “She was crying and that’s what she asked her mom.”
Myra Oliver, who doesn’t know the family, brought flowers to the tire shop Friday afternoon. She said she felt compelled to be there.
“Your family member go to work, and you expect them to go home that evening and then they have to hear they won’t be coming home to you no more,” Oliver said. “That just really touched my heart.”
The community is now grieving the death of a man they say held them together.
“I don’t even know what I’m going to do once I need him like I always did,” Fatima said. “I don’t even know who I’m going to call and ask for help.”
Although records show the suspect Rickey Hull Jr. was likely an employee, investigators are also reviewing video surveillance.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.