5 Great Things: History made in the Mid-South, young Memphians score stage roles

5 Great Things: History made in the Mid-South, young Memphians score stage roles
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 7, 2018 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 6:01 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With a wet and cold weekend ahead let’s look back a 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

St. Jude receives historic donation

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital received an historic $50 million donation. The funding from AbbVie will support the construction of a new Family Commons on the Memphis campus.

Memphis radio personality makes history

Next year, WDIA broadcaster Bev Johnson will become the first African American woman inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

Young Memphians to make theatrical debuts

Two young Memphis actresses take the stage at the Orpheum next month. Elizabeth Kellett, 4, and Katherine Thompson, 5, will alternate the role of Lulu in the Tony-nominated musical “Waitress.”

Dads host ‘Little Wheels Big Hearts’ toy drive

A Memphis father joined a national group of dads for a Hot Wheels toy drive to collect 2,000 cars for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. The group surpassed their goal, collecting more than 5,000 toy cars.

WMC holds 11th annual Holiday Food Drive

The Mid-South stepped up to give back to those in need through the WMC Holiday Food Drive. We want to say thank you! All the donations collected benefited the Mid-South Food Bank.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.