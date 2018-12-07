5 Great Things: History made in the Mid-South, young Memphians score stage roles

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With a wet and cold weekend ahead let’s look back a 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital received an historic $50 million donation. The funding from AbbVie will support the construction of a new Family Commons on the Memphis campus.
Next year, WDIA broadcaster Bev Johnson will become the first African American woman inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.
Two young Memphis actresses take the stage at the Orpheum next month. Elizabeth Kellett, 4, and Katherine Thompson, 5, will alternate the role of Lulu in the Tony-nominated musical “Waitress.”
A Memphis father joined a national group of dads for a Hot Wheels toy drive to collect 2,000 cars for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. The group surpassed their goal, collecting more than 5,000 toy cars.
The Mid-South stepped up to give back to those in need through the WMC Holiday Food Drive. We want to say thank you! All the donations collected benefited the Mid-South Food Bank.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.