Nats GM: Corbin, Harper 'independent'; owner thinks OF gone

"I think they're independent of each other. I really do. We've gone about this business of creating a roster for 2019, and at the end of the day, we'll figure out whether that includes 'Harp' or not," Rizzo said. "We thought it was good business — we had to fix the things we needed to fix. 'Harp' is a big part of our family, and we'd love to have him back."