No Doak Walker Award for Tigers' Henderson

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The stage was set for the University of Memphis and Running Back Darrell Henderson to have a huge night at the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
Henderson was 1 of 3 finalists for the Doak Walker Award, signifying College Football’s Premier Running Back.
The other finalists were Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Clemson’s Travis Etienne.
Heisman winner Herschel Walker was tasked with the duty of announcing the winner.
“I’m proud to announce the winner of the 2018 award to Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin. Jonathan Taylor is the 4th player from Wisconsin to win the award tying the University of Texas for the most Doak Walker Award Winners," said Walker.
Henderson had this to say after the announcement:
“Coming from Memphis and the conference that we’re in, we get overlooked and I’m just here to represent this conference and the University of Memphis well.”
Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell said they take a great deal of pride in how they prepare for games and how they step on the field.
“They’ve done a great job of representing our community and we’re looking forward to the brightest days in front of us," said Norvell.
Henderson, a Junior from South Panola, will go on to help lead the Tigers against Wake Forest in the Jared Birmingham Bowl Saturday December 22.
Kickoff is at 11 a.m.
