No. 7 Tennessee gets 2nd chance vs elite foe in Gonzaga

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York. Tennessee wants to capitalize on a second chance to beat an elite opponent as the Volunteers adapt to the higher expectations accompanying their top-10 ranking. The seventh-ranked Vols (6-1) let a golden opportunity slip away two weeks ago when they squandered a second-half lead in an 87-81 overtime loss to No. 2 Kansas. They’re hoping the lessons they learned that night pay off Sunday when they face No. 1 Gonzaga (9-0) in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Phoenix. “I thought we were a little too emotional at the beginning of that (Kansas) game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File) (Adam Hunger)