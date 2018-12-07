Program allows citizens to monitor court systems

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new program in Shelby County is helping anyone and everyone better understand how the court system works.
It's called "Court Watch."
Local organization Just City is bringing it to Memphis and Shelby County with hopes of allowing citizens to be the eyes and ears in the courtroom and demand accountability.
Friday, Just City held a training session where people from all walks of life gathered to talk about everything from court behavior to transparency and what to expect inside the courtroom.
WMC5 talked to Court Watch organizer Joia Thornton, who explained why this is so important in Shelby County.
"If you are a resident of Memphis or Shelby County you can be a defendant at any time, so you would want someone to treat you with fairness and humanity and respect,” Thornton said. “So, we're speaking for those who may be going through this in real-time and they're nervous and it's their first time in front of a job, so we just want to make sure systemically everyone is treated fairly."
There are several court watch programs all over the country, including cities like New Orleans and Indianapolis, but this is the first for Shelby County.
