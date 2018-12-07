Source: Fiat Chrysler to put assembly plant in Detroit area

FILE - In this May 6, 2014, file photo, a vehicle moves past a sign outside Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Fiat Chrysler will open another assembly plant in the Detroit area, according to a person familiar with the automaker's plan. The source said the plant will produce SUVs but did not specify when it will open or how many jobs it will create. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public. Fiat Chrysler declined to comment Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Carlos Osorio)