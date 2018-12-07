Police: Missing man had prearranged meeting with suspects before abduction, murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The man who was found murdered after disappearing for more than a week had a prearranged meeting with the suspects charged in connection to his death, Memphis police confirmed.
Two suspects are in custody in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen.
On Friday, one of those men stood before a judge Friday.
Alfonzo Amos, 21, was denied bond as he appeared in court, charged with Hamblen’s murder.
Hamblen went missing November 29.
His mother Michelle Simpson said her son was supposed to go to dinner with his fiancée and friends that night after he finished working out at LA Fitness near Poplar Avenue and Perkins.
He never showed up and they never heard from him.
“He’s the kind of person who would absolutely check in,” Simpson said. “If I called him or texted him and he didn’t answer right away, he would call me back very quickly.”
Hamblen was last seen getting into a 2009 Ford Focus at Oak Court Mall across from LA Fitness.
Police say Amos confessed to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance and taking several items of value from Hamblen.
Detectives also say Amos admitted that Hamblen had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries. Police arrested Amos Wednesday night at a home in Cordova where a neighbor said he lived.
Detectives were also at a house on Michigan Street in South Memphis on Wednesday where they found the Ford Focus seen at the mall.
Thursday, a body was found on McDuff Avenue off Robin Hood Lane. Hamblen’s mother confirmed on Facebook that it was her son.
Amos, who had no family in the courtroom, was appointed a public defender. He’ll be back in court December 20.
A second suspect, Deeric Walton, was taken into custody Thursday. He’s charged with four counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and drug possession.
Walton is due in court Monday.
