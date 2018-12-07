Top honors for Mid-South high school stars

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Congratulations are in order for a pair of local high school standouts.
Eric Gray of Lausanne Collegiate School won his second straight Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year Award.
He adds that to his Trophy Case which includes back to back State Mr. Football Awards.
Gray, who’s also been picked to play in the 2019 All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January, recently re-opened his recruiting after he uncommitted to Michigan.
Gray is now a candidate for the Gatorade National Player award.
Also, Horn Lake’s Nakobe Dean is the recipient of the Butkus Award as the Nation’s Top High School Linebacker.
Dean is the first Mississippian to earn the award since its inception in 2008.
He’s rated as the Top Inside Linebacker in the Country, according to the 247Sports composite.
Dean also helped lead Horn Lake to the School’s First Class 6 A State Championship.
