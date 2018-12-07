Trump to nominate William Barr for attorney general

(RNN) - President Donald Trump said Friday he will nominate William Barr, the former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, for his next attorney general.
Barr led the Department of Justice from 1991 to 1993. He is currently at the international law firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
In May 2017, Barr wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post defending Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.
If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace Jeff Sessions as permanent attorney general. Matthew Whitaker has been acting AG since Sessions resigned at the president’s request in November.
Trump also announced former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert as his pick to replace Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations. Nauert’s first government experience came when she was named a spokeswoman for the State Department in April 2017, and she was promoted to acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs earlier this year.
